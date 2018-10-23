Three refrigerated trailers with several thousand dollars worth of wine and beer inside are still missing a fortnight after being stolen from Napier sports stadium McLean Park.

The trailers disappeared on the Wednesday night of October 3, when they had been parked in readiness for Hawke's Bay's national championship rugby match against Manawatu two nights later.

One of the trailers was seen in Hastings. Photo / Facebook

One bore lime-green "Liquorland" signage and the other two Hawke's Bay Refrigeration signage, although one also had promotional signage for Mitsubishi Electric heat pumps, including prominent display of the words "Designer Series".

Police believe the trailers' appearances have been changed, but they could still be in Hawke's Bay.

Police suspect the signs have been removed, but the trailers may still be in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Facebook

One had been briefly spotted in Hastings with the signwriting removed and displaying a notice that the trailer was for sale for $15,000, an officer told Hawke's Bay Today.

Hawke's Bay Rugby Union chief executive Jay Campbell said the ground was secured before the theft, with locked gates and high fencing.

Locks and wires were understood to have been cut to gain entry to the ground, and a vehicle driven into the park to tow the trailers.

"It was well planned," Campbell said. "We have sought a meeting with the council staff to see what can be done to improve security systems. We haven't had this sort of problem before so this is also a reality check for us to make sure it doesn't happen again.".

Police were still seeking information about the trailers and their whereabouts, and information could be provided to Hawke's Bay police's Tactical Crime Unit on ph (06) 8310700 or by email tcu@hawkesbay@police.govt.nz