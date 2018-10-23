An Auckland man has been arrested in relation to the death of a teenager who fell out of a car in Porirua.

Police investigating the homicide of 19-year-old Sosiua Helotu Ula searched homes in South Auckland this morning with the assistance of Counties Manukau Police.

Kapiti Mana Police Detective Senior Sergeant Christiaan Barnard said a 28-year-old male sought in relation to the inquiry was located and arrested for drug offences connected to the incident.

He was the third person to face charges in connection with the circumstances surrounding Ula's death.

Advertisement

The man would appear in the Manukau District Court today charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply and conspiracy to supply methamphetamine.

Barnard said the investigation was continuing with a range of inquiries.

"I would personally like to thank the huge assistance provided by members of the public that has enabled the steady progress in this investigation."

If you can help with any more information, please call Wellington Police Crime Squad on 04 381 2000 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.