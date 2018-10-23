One parcel posted in Dunedin yesterday will not make it to its intended destination.

Police were called to the NZ Post store in South Dunedin yesterday where a package smelled strongly of cannabis.

Police were advised by a caller of a package they suspected contained drugs.

An investigation was underway and at this stage there was no further information.

Advertisement

An NZ Post spokeswoman said the postal company would not be commenting because it was a police matter.

According to the NZ Post following an Official Information Act request, 185 packages between 2011 and 2016 were intercepted and passed over to police for inspection.

Of those 185 packages handed over to police, 177 were found to contain illegal drugs.

The figures do not include details of parcels which were carried or opened by CourierPost.

Additional reporting by the NZ Herald.