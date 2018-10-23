St Kevin's College is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old pupil after she was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Oamaru last night.

In a statement to the school community sent to the Otago Daily Times, principal Paul Olsen said the school was mourning the loss of the girl a year 10 pupil.

''It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the death, last night of one of our year 10 female students.

"As expected, this has and will continue to have a traumatic effect on our school and particularly on the students who knew and loved her.

Advertisement

"We have held a full school liturgy in our chapel this morning to help students work through this tragic loss.

"Support systems are in place in the form of counselling and our Chapel has been opened as a safe space for students to meet and grieve.''

Dear Whanau and Community of Saint Kevin’s College, It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the death, last... Posted by St Kevin's College Redcastle, Oamaru on Tuesday, 23 October 2018

Olsen said community mental health organisations, other schools and relevant agencies are supporting school staff, pupils and parents.

''At a time like this, it is important to communicate with staff if you are concerned for your students so that we are able to fully support them as they come to terms with this tragedy.''

Detective Sergeant Hannah Booth said the incident happened around 10.40pm on Severn St.

After hitting the girl, the driver of the vehicle failed to stop.

Det Sgt Booth said police wanted to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a dark-coloured older sedan travelling at speed.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said the incident was a shock for the town and that the community would rally around the victim's family.

"Obviously our thoughts go out to the family.

"There's a lot of sadness around the community for them and the victim.

"No one would wish this on anyone.

"We're thinking of them and as a community, we will make sure we give them any support that we can," he told the Otago Daily Times.

He told RNZ the incident occurred in a 50kmh area, and reports he had heard were that the vehicle had been travelling above that limit.

Sergeant Blair Corlet, of Oamaru, told the Otago Daily Times this morning the serious crash unit was investigating and the southbound lane of Severn St, part of SH1, was likely to be closed for some time.

Southbound traffic is being re-directed on to lower Thames St and Itchen St, he said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Oamaru Police on 03 433 1400, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.