Police are investigating an "appalling" violent home invasion that left an elderly woman having to crawl to raise the alarm.

At about 10.15pm on Friday October 12, the 84-year-old victim answered the door to someone knocking, when two males barged into her Manurewa home, grabbing her handbag.

She tried to grab the bag off one of the offenders, however he shoved her so hard she fell backwards injuring her back and banging her head.

The 84-year-old was unable to get up after the incident and had to crawl through her home to get to a phone and call for help.

Advertisement

She received moderate injuries and was absolutely traumatised by what happened, Detective Inspector Colin Higson said.

Later that evening a male used her cards to clean out her bank accounts at an ATM machine in Clendon.

Higson said they were seeking the public's help in identifying the male.

"This was an absolutely appalling crime, and I am sure our community will be equally as shocked as we are by the absolute disregard these offenders had for this innocent elderly woman.

"She should feel safe in her own home, but was clearly targeted by these thugs, who preyed on her vulnerability."

Since the attack police had canvassed the area and located some CCTV footage.

* Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Sergeant David Honiss on 021 191 0546. Alternatively, people could contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.