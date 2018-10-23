Two people have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after a serious assault on one of the main streets in Ōhakune.

Two visitors to the town were attacked in Thames St in the early hours of Sunday, October 7, Ōhakune Police Sergeant Mike Craig said.

"One of the victims was helicoptered to hospital with a fractured skull and I understand he has since been released," Craig said.

"Two locals have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and bailed to appear in court on the next court date."