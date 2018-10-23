The teenager charged with manslaughter after allegedly fatally assaulting his colleague with a weapon at an East Tamaki workplace can now be named.

He is Lima Feleti, 18.

Feleti appeared in the High Court at Auckland this morning and entered a plea of not guilty to the charge.

He had earlier been granted name suppression but that lapsed today.

Feleti was charged with assault with a weapon after the death of a 19-year-old Manurewa man on September 7.

The charge was later upgraded to manslaughter.

Feleti and the 19-year-old were colleagues at cardboard box manufacturer Charta Packaging.

A homicide investigation was launched after a late-night incident at the site.

Emergency services responded to calls that a person was seriously injured at a Kerwyn Avenue address in East Tamaki at 9pm.

Two hours later police confirmed they were investigating a death.

Feleti will stand trial in the High Court at Auckland in October next year.

The Crown has indicated that CCTV footage of the alleged incident will be shown during the trial.

Family members of both Feleti and the alleged victim were in court today and were emotional during the short appearance before Justice Kit Toogood.