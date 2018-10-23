Wellington will not be getting a regional fuel tax, despite reports that the council is in talks with the Government about one.

National leader Simon Bridges spoke about the plan on the AM Show, but a spokeswoman for Transport Minister Phil Twyford said Bridges' comments were completely wrong.

Newshub reported the Wellington City Council confirmed it was in early discussions about a fuel tax, but council spokesman Richard MacLean told the Herald this was not the case.

He said the reports were inaccurate, "so there's nothing to see here".

He said Wellington City Council did not speak for the region either.

Twyford's spokeswoman said a number of councils had asked for a regional fuel tax to be introduced, but there were no ongoing discussions and the tax was not being introduced.

"This is not right, this is not true, there's no discussions," she said.

On Twitter, Bridges said again that the council were talking to Government about funding their tram plan, and that a regional fuel tax was "definitely in the mix".

But Wellington Mayor Justin Lester has also come out on Twitter saying Wellington has "zero interest" in putting a fuel tax in place.

"I want to make it abundantly clear, Wellington has zero interest in implementing a fuel tax across the region. We are not discussing it with the Government," he wrote.

Greater Wellington Regional Council spokesman Stephen Heath also said there had been "no significant discussions" with the Government.

"In April this year we made a submission on the Land Transport Management (Regional Fuel Tax) Amendment Bill," he said.

The submission said that overall, Greater Wellington supported provisions to allow for the collection of a regional fuel tax.

Aside from that submission there has been no advancing of the issue, he said.