A 14-year-old girl has been killed after a hit and run in Oamaru last night.

The fatal collision happened at about 10.40pm in Severn St (State Highway 1).

Detective Sergeant Hannah Booth said the girl was hit and killed by a car.

"Following the crash the vehicle involved failed to stop."

Police at the scene this morning.

Inquiries into the incident were ongoing. Police were seeking sightings of a dark-coloured older sedan "travelling at speed".

Transport Operations Centre spokeswoman Janine Porter said the road was closed to south-bound traffic near the intersection of Cross St.

Road users heading southbound could take a detour down Thames St and then right onto Itchen St. Northbound traffic was advised to take extra care.

* If you have information or were in the area at the time of the incident, call Oamaru Police on 03 433 1400 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.