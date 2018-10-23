Warm, spring conditions are hanging around for another day before a cool southerly change sweeps up the country.

Once again the South Island's east coast will be the place to be with Christchurch forecast to hit 25C, Dunedin 24C and inland areas slightly warmer, MetService meteorologist Nick Zachar said.

Yesterday, Waiau topped the country at 28.2C, with Hanmer close behind on 27.7C and Alexandra hitting 26.4C.

The upper North Island was a little more temperate today, with a bit of morning and evening cloud, the odd shower, and temperatures in the low 20s. Auckland was in for a high of 21C.

Hanmer Springs and Twizel shared the national high of 28C today, for the start of the short working week. ^GB pic.twitter.com/ICfOJX73LZ — MetService (@MetService) October 23, 2018

The lower North Island would see slightly cooler temperatures, with Wellington hitting 16C with brisk northerlies.

The dream spring run would come to an end tomorrow though, as a southerly change swept up the country, seeing Dunedin's maximum temperature drop to 12C and Christchurch 16C.

Zachar said such variable weather was "typical" of spring.

"At this time of year we tend to get quite changeable weather."

The front would start hitting the South Island's West Coast today, with a heavy rain warning in place for some areas south of Hokitika.

As the front moved north on Thursday, both sides of the South Island, as well as the lower North Island, would receive a dose of rain.

Waiau in North Canterbury took home the 👑 for Tuesday's top temp, 28.6°C!



Some towns may again approach 30°C tomorrow!



🌡️= approximate location of NZ's warmest temp Tue/Wed.



Stay 🆒 pic.twitter.com/YKk90pLuPy — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 23, 2018

A similar drop in temperature behind the front was expected over the eastern coasts of the North Island on Friday even though the front greatly weakened (as does the rain band) as it moved north over Northland.

A ridge of high pressure would spread over the South Island during this time.

After a brief respite on Friday the weekend was looking wet for most areas, particularly the west coast of the North Island, Zachar said.

On Saturday a complex trough of low pressure would approach New Zealand from the Tasman Sea, and move slowly east over the country on Sunday.

Outbreaks of rain were expected over much of New Zealand with this trough over the weekend, especially about northern and western parts of the North Island and northern parts of the South Island.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Morning cloud clearing to fine day, but chance afternoon or evening shower. Light winds and sea breezes. 21C high, 9C overnight.

Auckland

​ Fine, apart from morning and evening cloud. Light winds and sea breezes. 20C high, 12C overnight.

Hamilton

Fine, apart from morning and evening low cloud or fog. Westerly breezes. 21C high, 8C overnight.

​

Tauranga

Morning cloud clearing to fine. Light wind and sea breezes. 21C high, 10C overnight.

New Plymouth

Fine, apart from morning and evening cloud. Westerly breezes. 17C high, 12C overnight.

Napier

Fine, some morning cloud. Light winds and sea breezes. 21C high, 11C overnight.

Whanganui​ Fine, apart from morning and evening cloud. Westerly breezes. 21C high, 12C overnight.



Wellington Morning and evening cloud, but afternoon fine spells. Northerlies, strong at times. 16C high, 13C overnight.



Nelson Morning cloud clearing and becoming fine. Southwesterlies turning northerly for a time in the afternoon. 21C high, 11C overnight.

Christchurch Mainly fine, morning low cloud or fog. Northeasterlies turn northwesterly in the evening. 25C high, 10C overnight.



Dunedin A few spots of rain clearing early, returning evening and becoming persistent overnight. Northwest, changing southwest at night. 24C high, 8C overnight.