Kiwis across the country have once again basked under warm and sunny skies, but should now start reaching for their jumpers as a cool change heads this way.

In Auckland, today's spring sunshine brought a high of 19C, while Tauranga reached a top of 21C and Hamilton hit a high of 22C.

Taranaki in the west enjoyed clear skies and a high of 17C, while Napier reached a high of 18C.

However, the pick of the weather was in the South Island where Blenheim reached a delightful 24C and Christchurch hit a high of 20C.

Invercargill in the far south soared to a top of 23C at 4pm, while Dunedin reached a top of 19C.

Unlucky Wellington residents, however, suffered through some of the country's lowest temperatures with a high of just 14C.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said the low-to-mid 20s temperatures in most regions had been driven by a high hovering over the country.

"However, a front will finally muscle its way onto the lower South Island tomorrow and gradually move north over the rest of the country, bringing an end to the dry spell and warm temperatures," she said.

She said the front should bring a burst of heavy rain and cooler air moves onto the very south of the South Island with a strong southerly change.

As the front then moves north on Thursday, both sides of the South Island, as well as the lower North Island, will receive a dose of rain.

The Thursday forecast maximum temperature for Christchurch is a chilly 16C, compared to the balmy 26C expected on Wednesday.

"Looking further ahead, the weekend looks set to remain unsettled, as weather features from both the north and south are signalled to make their way onto the country," Clark said.

Tomorrow's weather

Whangārei

Morning cloud clearing to fine, but chance afternoon shower or two. 22C high, 11C overnight.

Auckland

​ Fine apart from cloud morning. 21C high, 12C overnight.

Hamilton

Morning low cloud or fog clearing to fine. 21C high, 9C overnight.

Tauranga

Morning cloud clearing to fine. 22C high, 11C overnight.

New Plymouth

Cloudy morning and evening, but fine spells in between. 18C high, 12C overnight.

Napier

Fine with light winds and sea breezes. 21C high, 11C overnight.

Wellington

Cloudy morning and evening, but fine spells in between. 17C high, 12C overnight.

Nelson

Morning cloud clearing and becoming fine. 22C high, 11C overnight.

Christchurch

Mainly fine but some low cloud in the morning. 26C high, 10C overnight.

Dunedin

Cloud increasing. A few spots of rain from afternoon, more frequent in the evening. 23C high, 9C overnight.

Invercargill

Cloudy. A few spots of morning rain, then persistent rain from evening. 20C high, 7C overnight.