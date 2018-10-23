A man has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after he was hit by a train in Avondale earlier this afternoon.

Police were called to the incident at Layard St shortly before 5pm and it is causing delays for commuters in the area.

St Jude St is closed between Donegal St and Layard St and motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

Rail-shuttles will be operating between New Lynn and Swanson. Scheduled buses will accept train tickets on the Western line. https://t.co/t50TL3x9wm — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 23, 2018

Auckland Transport is reporting on Twitter that services on the Western Line will terminate at Morningside.

It said no services will operate between Morningside and New Lynn, with a 20 minute frequency for services between New Lynn and Swanson.

Rail-shuttles will operation between New Lynn and Swanson, AT said.