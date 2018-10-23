A man has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after he was hit by a train in Avondale earlier this afternoon.

Police were called to the incident at Layard St shortly before 5pm and it is causing delays for commuters in the area.

St Jude St is closed between Donegal St and Layard St and motorists are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

Rail-shuttles will be operating between New Lynn and Swanson. Scheduled buses will accept train tickets on the Western line. https://t.co/t50TL3x9wm — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 23, 2018

Auckland Transport is reporting on Twitter that services on the Western Line will terminate at Morningside.

It said no services will operate between Morningside and New Lynn, with a 20 minute frequency for services between New Lynn and Swanson.

Rail-shuttles will operation between New Lynn and Swanson, AT said.

AVONDALE - INCIDENT - 5.30PM,

A incident has CLOSED St Jude Rd at the train crossing. Traffic is heavy on St Jude Rd and New North Rd in Avondale. Emergency services are on-site and traffic is being diverted down Layard St and Donegal St. Please avoid the area if possible. ^MF pic.twitter.com/TkIToMuvNl — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 23, 2018

Motorists are also facing delays on the Southern Motorway and Great South Rd due to crashes.

A crash on the motorway took place at Mt Wellington and is now clear of the lanes, according to NZ Transport Agency.

However, traffic congestion heading south is "moderate to heavy" from Ellerslie, and then heavy again from Manukau to Hill Rd.

A crash on Great South Rd, meanwhile, is still blocking the left southbound lane at the road's intersection with the Southern Motorway.

Elsewhere, traffic is heavy but easing, heading west on the Northwestern Motorway from Rosebank to Te Atatu Rd, and flowing well on the Northern Motorway.