Whangārei police have renewed calls for anyone who may have information relating to the death of a man at motor camp over the weekend to come forward.

The man arrived at the Otaika Motor Camp at 12.30am on Sunday with critical chest injuries, believed to be from a stabbing, and despite efforts to revive him the man died at the scene.

A post mortem has been completed and police are currently carrying out forensic scene examinations which are expected to be completed tomorrow.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the Otaika are in the early hours of Sunday morning, and has not yet spoken to police, to contact them immediately.

If you have information that could help the investigation, contact Detective Inspector Dene Begbie from Whangārei Police on 09 430 4500.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.