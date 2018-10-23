Kiwi lotto players have the chance to become one of New Zealand's richest individuals by taking part in the biggest global jackpot in history - which has just hit US$1.6 billion ($2.4 billion).

The jackpot lottery is part of the Mega Millions US draw that is open to punters across the world, including from New Zealand, according to gambling company NZ Lottoland.

The Mega Millions US draw jackpots every time it goes unclaimed and has now hit US$1.6b after there were no winners over the weekend.

Kiwi players wanting a shot at the enormous prize need to get their entries in before 1pm tomorrow NZDT, according to Lottoland chief executive Nigel Birrell.

"There hasn't been a lottery jackpot like this available in the history of the world - ever – which historically is quite something," he said.

"We are pretty well versed in dealing with 'life changing' moments here at Lottoland, but to be talking about a jackpot over two billion dollars – it doesn't get much more insane than that."

Birrell said Kiwi players could visit the company's website and place their bets online.

If the prize goes unclaimed on Wednesday, it will continue to jackpot to an even higher sum.

The US$1.6b prize might not put the winner into Forbes magazine's rich list but it would still put them into an exclusive club of just over 2200 global billionaires identified by the magazine.

It would also ensure the winner - before tax - would be as wealthy as Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg ($1.6b) and wealthier than sports legend Michael Jordan ($1.4b).

The prize dwarfs the largest ever Lotto win in New Zealand of NZ$44m, which was claimed by a young couple living just north of Auckland in 2016.

The couple had been struggling to buy their own house before their win.

The Department of Internal Affairs oversees gambling in New Zealand and said there was no law to prevent Kiwis taking part in international lotteries or betting on overseas websites.

While nothing to sneeze at, Lotto's $30 million Powerball jackpot in September 2017 is being dwarfed by the latest US Mega Millions lottery. Photo /Andrew Warner

"However, New Zealanders should be aware that the gambling will be subject to the law in the country where the operator is licensed and they may not have the protection of New Zealand law," a department spokeswoman said.

Kiwis should carefully check the rules of overseas lotteries or websites, including for whether overseas residents will be allowed "to claim prizes" and to be aware of any sites selling fake tickets.