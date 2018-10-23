Police have arrested three people and seized cash, drugs and a luxury vehicle in a Taranaki organised crime operation.

Two vehicles were stopped and searched in New Plymouth yesterday.

A 42-year-old local man was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, and was due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court this afternoon.

A 45-year-old Waitara man and 32-year-old Opunake woman have also been charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Advertisement

In one of the vehicles 11 grams of methamphetamine was found, as well as an envelope containing what police described as a "large quantity of cash".

A commercial premises on State Highway 3 has also been cordoned off and searched as part of ongoing inquiries, police said.

The arrests follow an investigation into the sale and supply of methamphetamine in the Taranaki area.

"We want to reassure the community we followed up their concerns and will work tirelessly to hold those responsible for drug offending to account," Detective Senior Sergeant Brent Matuku said.

"Taranaki Police are committed to protecting our community from the serious harm caused by organised crime and methamphetamine."