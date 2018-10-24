The New Zealand Police have released a new recruitment video, following on from the success of the previous one — which was seen by more than 14 million people.

It features some of their most promising recruits as well as some special guest appearances from Wellington Paranormal's Minogue and O'Leary, actor Oscar Kightley and comedian David Correos.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said potential recruits always had a lot of questions and the "Breaking News" video aimed to help answer them in a "fun, creative and accessible way".

Police Commisioner Stuart Nash was also backing the video and said it had been a tough job to top last year's award-winning recruitment ad.

"This Government is striving for 1800 extra frontline officers over three years, the single biggest investment in policing in our history," Nash said.

"This increased investment will enable them to do even more."

The Herald spoke to two of the video's break-out stars who help tackle some of the common questions posed by potential recruits.

Whangārei-based Constable Kelsey Jellick, 20, joined the police force earlier this year.

Jellick is a champion sprinter, having previously held the senior women's title in Northland for the 100m, 200m and 400m.

The practised athlete found herself helping others build their physical fitness in the recruitment lead-up to Police College.

One woman who trained alongside Jellick lost 23kg and also succeeded in the course.

Whangārei-based Constable Kelsey Jellick. Photo / Supplied

Jellick said huge efforts were made at the college to help people achieve.

"They literally won't stop until you pass. Nobody in my wing failed – a few of them re-sat their exams," Jellick said.

"They definitely push you through to get you through."

Jellick was surprised by how much she enjoyed the driving lessons at Mansfield race track, where trainees tackle driving at pace, and using spikes.

"Those cars get hammered."

At the outset of the job she was nervous about attending car crashes and dealing with fatalities, she said.

Telling someone a family member had died was one of the toughest parts of the job, she said.

"When you are advising a family member you are never doing it alone, you have always got someone next to you," she said.

"We always debrief after a shift if you have dealt with something like that."

There were also welfare officers at every station to help, she said.

"People look to the uniform for someone of strength, like someone who is going to take control of the situation and deal with it when they can't deal with it themselves.

"I guess that's what you have to remember when you are doing something like that."

Jellick's goal is to become an AOS dog handler.

"That's the frontline of all frontlines. It's definitely the hard graft to get to that point."

Constable Wepiha Te Kanawa also stars in the video and is no stranger to facing the camera as former journalist who worked for Native Affairs on Māori Television.

Constable Wepiha Te Kanawa works in the public safety team in Counties Manukau. Photo / Supplied

Te Kanawa joined the police because he wanted to reduce the number of Māori caught up in the criminal justice system.

"I always asked police officers, and I always asked agencies, what are you doing to reduce the number of Māori offenders?

"I always asked that question in interviews and then one day I thought to myself, 'hold on what am I doing?' I am just asking questions'."

He graduated in June among the largest ever Auckland-only wing and now works in the public safety team in Counties Manukau.

Te Kawana has already made a mark in the police promoting Māori language week in a barbershop quartet that performed the popular waiata Pōkarekare Ana.

Donning the uniform for the first time was one of the "proudest moments" of his life.

It was not a right to wear it, it was a privilege, Te Kanawa said.

People looked to police officers in some of their most horrific moments, when they were at their most vulnerable, he said.

"They see you as a kind of a superhero," he said.

"They look to you for guidance and you're the person that needs to be able to help them at that moment."

Te Kanawa said the police force was always looking to add more diversity to their ranks.

"We want all different types of people, we need officers who actually reflect New Zealand," he said.

"New Zealand is a melting pot of religions and cultures.

"If you think you are not the police type – you probably are what the New Zealand police is looking for."

It was a sentiment shared the top boss.

"We want to better reflect the communities we serve and this means attracting new staff from all backgrounds, but we particularly need more women, Māori, Pacific Islanders and Asians," Bush said.

"We also need people who are keen to work in Tāmaki Makaurau."