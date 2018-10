A helicopter has been called to a grass fire in Northland today.

The fire started on a property on Motukiore Rd, west of Horeke and was reported to be about half the size of a rugby field just before 2pm and spreading uphill into gorse.

A ground crew was at scene using a forestry hose to protect a house.

Volunteer firefighters from Kaikohe and Okaihau were also on their way.