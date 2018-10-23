Police have released the name of the man who died in a crash in Southland in the early hours of Labour Day.

He was 22-year-old Jade Whatuira of Orepuki, a coastal town west of Invercargill and about 30km from Riverton.

Police received word around 6am yesterday that a vehicle had collided with a fence and left the road on the State Highway 99, south of Jenkins Rd, near Tuatapere.

Police believed the crash happened after midnight.

Police said today the Serious Crash Unit investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who was in contact with Jade on Sunday night who was yet to speak to police.

Information could be shared with Tuatapere Police on 03 226 9003.

Police offered their sympathies to the friends and family of Jade.