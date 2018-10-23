Police have released the name of the man who died in a crash in Southland in the early hours of Labour Day.

He was 22-year-old Jade Whatuira of Orepuki, a coastal town west of Invercargill and about 30km from Riverton.

Police received word around 6am yesterday that a vehicle had collided with a fence and left the road on the State Highway 99, south of Jenkins Rd, near Tuatapere.

Police believed the crash happened after midnight.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Police said today the Serious Crash Unit investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who was in contact with Jade on Sunday night who was yet to speak to police.

Information could be shared with Tuatapere Police on 03 226 9003.

Police offered their sympathies to the friends and family of Jade.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Five die on roads over Labour Weekend

23 Oct, 2018 6:00am
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Victims of fatal crash south of Whangārei named

22 Oct, 2018 11:58am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Southland crash takes holiday road toll to 5

22 Oct, 2018 8:37am
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Serious crash closes SH1 in Northland

21 Oct, 2018 8:14pm
Quick Read