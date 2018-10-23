A section of State Highway 2 in the Karangahake Gorge will be closed tonight and again Thursday night for resurfacing work.

The work is part of the New Zealand Transport Agency's summer road maintenance season.

The closures will happen from 8pm until 5am.

Weather permitting the works will occur between School Rd, Karangahake Village and Waitawheta Rd, Waikino with State Highway 2 closed to through traffic between Paeroa and Waihi.

Detour options are to the north via Hikuai and Kopu, an extra 1hr 20min, or to the south via Tauranga and Matamata, an extra 1hr 45min.

NZTA Transport System Manager Karen Boyt said the maintenance programme will see road reconstruction, resurfacing and other maintenance work carried out on State Highways throughout the Waikato and Bay of Plenty.



"We'll be delivering a large amount of roadworks within the region this season to improve the roads, increase safety and make people's journeys more enjoyable. We're starting early to ensure we can get plenty of work done before busy holiday travel periods like Labour Weekend, Christmas and New Year's, when we don't carry out any work.

"The resurfacing work in particular will improve conditions, and make the roads safer for everyone," she said.

NZTA is urging people to be aware of road workers and to comply with temporary speed restrictions through work sites to keep them safe.

"Keeping your speed down where sealing work is underway or has just been completed not only helps to settle in the new road surface, it will also prevent stone chips flying into windscreens and protect our crews from injuries," Boyt said.