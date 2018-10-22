A pedestrian has been moderately injured after a collision with a car in central Christchurch.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report at 11.20am that a person with moderate injuries was lying under a car on Victoria St.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said it was reported to be a "car versus pedestrian".

Christchurch Transport Operations Centre said Victoria St was closed between the Montreal St and Salisbury St intersection, and Dorset St.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.