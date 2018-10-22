Occupants of a boat which capsized on the Waikato River were left trying to keep themselves afloat while others clung to the side in freezing temperatures.

Fortunately a fisherman was nearby and helped haul them to safety in his boat, before calling on lifeguards at the nearby Sunset Beach Surf Lifesaving Club for help.

The rescue was one of 15 throughout the Northern region over the weekend, which also saw surf lifesaving crews help in two rescues.

Surf club president Malcolm Beattie said the occupants of the boat - a family which included four teenager children - were lucky to escape with their lives.

He credits the quick actions of the fisherman, who was following in his boat behind, for saving them.

He said the boat capsized about 2.5km along the beach from the surf club at about 11am on Saturday.

He was told the boat had slipped and people were clinging to the side while others were in the water.

"As it was at low tide a Toyota Hilux was utilised to tow the IRB boat up to the incident scene. Oxygen and medical equipment was carried on the tray of the vehicle. Within minutes the team were on site and launched the rescue boat."

Beattie said it was fortunate for the group the fisherman was nearby as he was able to help them until his team arrived.

The group were then transported up the river to the wharf where they were then driven to the surf club to be treated for hypothermia.

"All were given access to hot showers. Counselling to the younger people on board the boat was also given."

Beattie said he was pleased to be able to put the club's new Hilux to good use in its first callout of the season.

"In this rescue on Saturday it proved its worth. Six grateful people will testify to that."

Northern region figures also reveal an approximate head count of 11,919 people on its beaches during the long weekend, with crews working nearly 3200 hours.