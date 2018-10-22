The former lead singer of Kiwi reggae band Tomorrow People can now be identified as the entertainer facing a domestic violence charge, after six months of fighting to keep his name secret.

Marcus Aotea Abraham was the lead singer of the popular band, but was kicked out in April after his ex-girlfriend posted photos of her bruised face on Facebook, alleging he had beaten her.

Abraham initially appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court in April charged with male assaults female. The charge was later downgraded to common assault, which he has pleaded not guilty to.

According to an alleged summary of facts, Abraham was asleep in his Lower Hutt home on April 21 when the complainant came to his house in an attempt to reconcile their relationship. They had broken up a few days earlier.

She tried to wake him and he told her to leave.

The complainant climbed into bed with him and fell asleep, waking up several hours later and trying again to wake him.

Abraham allegedly shoved her, causing her to fall to the ground, and punched her to the right side of her forehead with his fist, court documents allege.

She then allegedly kicked him in the stomach and pushed him away in self-defence, and he again punched her before leaving the house.

Abraham also has a protection order against the complainant.

Since his first appearance, he has sought name suppression on the grounds that identifying him would cause extreme financial hardship to the band.

The interim name suppression order was lifted in August, but defence lawyer Elizabeth Hall appealed the decision.

This month, the High Court at Wellington rejected the appeal.

The court's decision said financial hardship could be considered an ordinary consequence of offending, but said no further evidence had been placed before the court as to the band's current position.

Earlier in the district court, Abraham applied for a police diversion, which was declined.

He will reappear in court next month.