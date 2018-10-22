Two people have received injuries during a house fire in Hoon Hay, Christchurch.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the fire on Victors Rd at about 9.30am this morning, and three fire engines were in attendance.

"The house was well involved in fire when we arrived," he said.

"An occupant of the property is being treated by St John for burns, but they are not life threatening.

"We have yet to establish a cause of the fire but we do have a fire investigator going to assist with that."

A St John spokesman said two patients had been transported to Christchurch Hospital, one with serious injuries and one with moderate injuries.

FENZ said the fire was contained at this stage.