Ōhope Beach has once again been named NZ's most-loved beach on the AA's list of 101 Must-do's.

The AA' new 101 Must-Do's This Summer list showcases the country's hidden gems and local favourites and names the Bay of Plenty beach at the top of the country's most-loved beaches.

Other Bay of Plenty destinations include climbing Mount Tarawera, mountain biking in Rotorua's Whakarewarewa Forest, visiting Whakaari (White Island) and taking in the view from the top of Mauao in Mount Maunganui.

AA Travel and Tourism GM Greig Leighton said the specially curated list is designed to inspire New Zealanders to get out and explore the world-class attractions close to home, rather than jetting off overseas.



"I think people will be thrilled in reading the list to see a blend of old favourites where perhaps they haven't gone for a long time and there are now new things to do in those areas, as well as hidden gems that until now only locals have known about but that are well worth making the trip for.

Read more:

• Elderly winched to safety after falling 30m down a cliff in Ohope

• Goat found unrestrained in passenger vehicle

Advertisement

"Kiwi summers last for a long time with hot dry weather well into March, and with so many long weekends at the start of the new year we believe there'll be ample opportunities to turn many of the Must-Do's into #MustDone," Leighton said.

From December 21 AA Traveller is giving away a range of prizes throughout the campaign including holiday packages, Must-Do experiences, event tickets, and free tanks of fuel to get to the 101's.



"One lucky winner will also take home our major prize of a brand new Suzuki Vitara. Entry into the competition is simple; upload a photo at any of the 101's featured to Facebook, Instagram or the 101mustdos.co.nz website with the hashtag #MustDone once you've ticked off a Must-Do from the list," Leighton added.

Tourism Bay of Plenty chief executive Kristin Dunne said it was fantastic that the AA was urging locals and Kiwis from further afield to visit the world-class attractions the region has to offer.

"We're thrilled to be part of the AA's list of 101 Must-Do's This Summer. It truly is all 'in our nature' in the Bay of Plenty, and it's gratifying to see Ōhope Beach once more retain its rightful place as New Zealand's most loved beach.

"We also know how much locals and visitors love to explore Mauao (Mount Maunganui), and Whakaari (White Island) provides a thrilling counterpoint as New Zealand's most active volcano. The summer season is nearly upon us and we're looking forward to welcoming visitors to the Bay of Plenty and encourage them to get out and about and enjoy this beautiful region," Kristin said.