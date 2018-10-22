One person needed medical attention after a kitchen fire in the Bay of Plenty overnight.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire in Richard Street, Opotiki, at 10.04pm on Monday.

Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Colin Underdown said it was a kitchen fire.

"One person needed an ambulance due to smoke inhalation."

Firefighters were at the job more than three hours, but Underdown said he did not have any information about the damage to the house.

He said a fire safety investigator had been asked to look into what happened.

Firefighters in Rotorua were briefly called to a property in Owhata about 12.30am after reports of powerlines arcing near a house.

Underdown said power authorities were called to handle the issue.