It might be back to work today but the warm and dry spring conditions are continuing a little longer.

MetService meteorologist Nick Zachar said apart from a little early morning cloud, most spots around the country were in for another fine day.

"There is a good amount of low cloud and fog in the North Island, south of Tauranga, and across the South Island to start the day.

"But this should burn off for a sunny day before returning in the evening."

Auckland was in for a fine day and a high of 21C, with similar temperatures and conditions across the upper North Island. Wellington was slightly cooler on 19C, with "brisk" northerlies.

27 degrees for Hanmer Springs and a warm 23 for Invercargill. ^JR pic.twitter.com/TyTuzEoO0r — MetService (@MetService) October 22, 2018

The South Island's east coast was the place to be however, with Canterbury in for another scorcher. Christchurch had a high of 26C forecast today and tomorrow, coming after Hanmer Springs topped the country yesterday on 27C.

Zachar said the fine weather would continue for most until late in the week when it was replaced by a more "active" pattern.

On Wednesday a weak front was forecast to move onto the lower South Island from the south Tasman Sea, preceded by a strong moist northerly flow, bringing a period of heavy rain to Fiordland and Westland.

This would continue into early Thursday with rain levels reaching warning criteria (more than 100mm in 24 hours) at times.

The front was also forecast to bring a weak southerly change and period of rain to other parts of the South Island and lower North Island, including Wellington, during Wednesday and Thursday as it moved northwards.

The front would weaken away over northern New Zealand later on Thursday and Friday, while a ridge of high pressure spread over the South Island.

On Saturday, a complex trough of low pressure was forecast to approach New Zealand from the north Tasman Sea, bringing rain to northern and western parts of the North Island and northern parts of the South Island.

Zachar said at this stage it was uncertain how much rain the system could bring, but it was likely we were in for a "wet weekend".

Today's weather

Whangārei

Fine apart from some cloud morning and night. Light winds and sea breezes. 22C high, 11C overnight.

Auckland

​ Fine apart from some cloud morning and night. Light winds and sea breezes. 21C high, 11C overnight.

Hamilton

Fine apart from some morning and evening cloud. Westerly breezes. 23C high, 8C overnight.

Tauranga

Fine apart from some low cloud morning and night. Light winds and sea breezes. 21C high, 12C overnight.

New Plymouth Cloud morning and night, otherwise fine. Light winds and sea breezes. 18C high, 8C overnight.



Napier Mostly sunny. Light winds and sea breezes. 20C high, 11C overnight.

Whanganui​ Fine apart from cloud morning and night. Westerly breezes. 21C high, 11C overnight.



Wellington Cloudy periods, but longer afternoon fine breaks. Brisk northerlies. 18C high, 12C overnight.



Nelson Morning cloud, then fine. Light winds and sea breezes. 20C high, 11C overnight.

Christchurch Fine, apart from cloud morning and night. Light winds, but afternoon northeasterlies. 26C high, 9C overnight.



Dunedin Cloudy periods. Light winds. 21C high, 12C overnight.