

It's been eight days since Rotorua man Wi Keefe Kaa sat beside his dying partner's bedside at Rotorua Hospital. He left the hospital and hasn't been seen since.

His partner of 30 years has this morning died and their daughter is appealing for help to find her father so they can grieve for her together.

Kaa, known by his middle name Keefe, had been visiting his partner, who had been in a critical condition in Rotorua Hospital.

Wi Keefe Kaa, known as Keefe Kaa, has been missing since Monday October 15. Photo / Supplied

He was last seen by his family at her bedside on Saturday October 13. He left the intensive care unit upset about his partner's suffering, telling family he was getting food, but his family haven't seen him since.

Hospital staff confirmed he went back to the intensive care unit two days later on the night of Monday October 15 to visit her.

Family members reported his disappearance to police on Saturday October 20.

Kaa's family said they had been told by police his bank accounts hadn't been touched since Saturday October 13.

Kaa's adult daughter has confirmed to the Rotorua Daily Post today her mother died this morning. She was too upset to say anything else.

Family spokeswoman, who only wanted to known as Pauline, said Keefe's disappearance was out of character and the family was desperate for his safe return.

Pauline said Kaa had been upset about his partner's illness, had a heart condition and suffered from a mild mental illness.

"These (his illnesses) are usually very well managed, however all his medications were at home as well as his cellphone."

Kaa usually cared for his 85-year-old mother at their Fordlands home and she too wasn't coping well without him.

"This is completely out of character. He is a home soul and loves his mum, my sister, his daughter and grandson very much."

Before she died, Kaa's partner had asked for him every day since he was last seen, Pauline said.

She said Kaa's daughter really needed her father right now.

Police have confirmed to the Rotorua Daily Post they are making inquiries to find Kaa.

Kaa drives a white Mazda hatch, registration HUG497.

Pauline said Kaa had family and friends in Mamaku, Napier and the East Coast and could be in those areas.

Anyone with information should contact police immediately on (07) 348 0099 or 111 if it's an emergency.