Black smoke from a house fire in Christchurch can be seen rising into the sky from kilometres away.

Six fire crews are fighting the blaze on Alvaston Dr in Halswell.

The fire broke out shortly after 4pm.

A Newstalk ZB reporter on the scene said there are crowds of pedestrians watching the smoke billow across the street.

Temperatures are high in Christchurch today, and a strong wind is blowing the smoke across the suburbs.