Professional freestyle rider Cody Flom put on spectacular displays of world-class scooter tricks for Auckland audiences yesterday.

The 17-year-old Californian got some big air off the ramps at the central city Victoria Park Skate Plaza before heading for the Barry Curtis Skatepark in Flat Bush.

Lightly protected by a helmet and kneepads, but with bare elbows and hands, Flom spent plenty of time upside down in the air above the hard ground, performing extreme tricks akin to those pulled by BMX riders, motocross riders and skateboarders.

Professional US scooter rider Cody Flom comes down from the sky in a display of his aerial tricks at Victoria Park Skate Plaza in central Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

With his skate park antics, Flom has amassed a following of nearly 200,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Flom, who is on his first visit to New Zealand, is promoting the brand he rides for, Lucky Pro Scooters, which are now being sold by Bike Barn. With promises of free equipment, the chain of shops hopes to lure Kiwi riders to join a team of ambassadors for the scooter brand.

He told freestyle riding site voidmag.com his style varied depending on where he was riding.

"I want everyone who sees me ride to think 'that looks easy', even when it's not."

Professional US scooter rider Cody Flom gets some big air in a display at Victoria Park Skate Plaza in central Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs