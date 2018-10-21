

The two people who died in a crash south of Whangārei on Saturday can now be named.

Police said they were Mary Peneamena, 65, from Auckland and Kerry Sargent, 42, from Gloucester in England.

Both women were the front seat passengers in the two vehicles which collided.

The crash happened on State Highway 1 near Oakleigh at 3.50pm.

Two other people, including a child, were also injured in the crash that closed both lanes of SH1 at Oakleigh, south of Whangarei for more than five hours.

The double fatality takes Northland's 2018 road toll to 26.