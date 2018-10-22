Police have arrested a male after a dramatic car chase that saw three police cars rammed this morning.

It's understood the patrol cars were damaged after the motorist fled officers in a pursuit that began on Marine Parade in the late morning.

One witness said police had used road spikes to stop the speeding vehicle, which has since been found and towed away, but armed police later searched multiple houses on Seddon Cres, in Onekawa, before an arrest was made at about 1.35pm.

It's not yet known how many passengers were in the car at the time or if any police officers were injured in the collisions.