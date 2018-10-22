A peaceful Labour Day holiday turned to amazement for some Napier residents yesterday, as a high-speed police chase ended with a man seeming to ram police off the road and an armed police man-hunt.

The drama started at 10.30, when the driver of a stolen Volvo failed to stop for Police on Marine Parade.

"A pursuit was initiated," a Police spokeswoman said.

"It was abandoned for safety reasons.

"Road spikes were successfully deployed in the Williams St area in Maraenui."

The pursuit was initiated again and then again abandoned for safety reasons.

The spokeswoman said the vehicle involved was found abandoned on Seddon Cres.

"After a search of the area a 27-year-old man was arrested."

Three patrol cars were damaged during the incident.

Three police cars were damaged in a pursuit yesterday. Photo Warren Buckland.

"Three police officers also received minor injuries, one has a suspected broken finger, and two others received bruises and sprains as result of airbag deployment. They've received medical attention."

Charges were likely.

Resident James Tata said he was alerted to the incident when he heard sirens.

"I heard the sirens coming from Seddon Crescent, so i went outside saw the stolen car go past, hit two cop cars and, as the guy treed to do a U-turn, the blue unmarked cop rammed the car to try stop him but the guy backed off and went back down Seddon Cres."

"I just think the guy is an idiot - people work hard for their money to buy cars- just for that to happen and its been happening a lot lately in Hawke's Bay."

Armed Police reportedly then went door to door in Seddon Cres to locate the suspect.

Resident Cathleen Adams witnessed the events unfold on Seddon Cresent, following a foot chase between police and the alleged perpetrator.

"It happened just outside our place.

"When I first went out, the car was there and police were starting to arm up.

"I was concerned when guns came out but then all still looked relaxed and there was no real concern. They found the guy just down the road in a garage."