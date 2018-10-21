The shooting of Whanganui Mongrel Mob member Kevin Ratana may have been caught on camera.

Police say a drone was flying overhead around the time Ratana was shot dead outside his home in Puriri St on August 21.

One person who saw the drone suggested it might be a DJi Phantom model. Police are keen to see footage from anyone with a drone airborne in the Puriri St area that day.

They also want to establish the movements of a white Hyundai Coupe thought to have been used in the homicide.

Three men have been charged with Ratana's murder, including two senior Black Power members. Others have been detained in connection with the shooting and face charges of threatening to kill, unlawful possession of ammunition and participation in an organised crime group.