Clarke Gayford is dusting off his fishing gear and getting back in front of the camera.

But the return of the "first bloke" to TV is coming at a cost – and that's not just seeing less of new daughter Neve.

In a humorous video posted by Gayford last night, he shaved his beard so his dive mask would fit properly.

The stay-at-home dad – better known to the world's media as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's partner – planned to shoot new episodes for his Prime TV show Fish of the Day over the summer.

"Through the powers of some very efficient scheduling, and some wonderful grandmothers offering to babysit, Fish of the Day is coming back," he said.

"We're going to begin filming again this summer."

But there was a snag.

"You see there are two types of guys in this world – there are guys that can grow a luxurious beard like this one and can go diving," he said, before quietly adding it was "disgusting" and that Ardern hated it.

"And there are those that can't..."

He then cut to his clean-shaven face, telling viewers he couldn't wait to go filming again.

"We are going to some really cool destinations in the Pacific and we'll be back on screens early next year."