The cracker sunny holiday weather has continued for most of the country with unseasonably warm temperatures breaking through in some areas.

MetService meteorologist James Millward said the high pressure ridge had brought warm, settled weather to much of the country.

"Most people will have woken up to a blue sky today, which is a very nice start for your Monday off," Millward said.

For the North Island, Masterton was expected top the temperature chart at 25C.

A temperature that was actually about 6C higher than expected in the town for this time for year, Millward said.

"Palmerston North looks pretty hot, 24C, so that's quite a few degrees above average for them at this time of year."

Alexandra was set for a scorcher, with a maximum of 26C.

"Wanaka is another one to watch out for, they are looking at a max of 25C and that would actually be higher than their average temp for October - so pretty warm."

There had been some morning fog in Christchurch, particularly around the airport, but it was expected to "brighten up to a fine day".

The sunshine was expected to give way to isolated showers in Taupō, Taihape and Marlborough during the late afternoon and evening.

Five things to do in Auckland for Labour Day

Piha Labour Day Market - An annual market out at one of Auckland's most treasured beaches; what's not to love? 9.30am-2pm, Barnett Hall, Piha.

Mission Bay Art and Craft Market - More than 180 stalls of arty, crafty, fashiony wares, as well as some pretty tasty kai at this annual beachfront market. 10am-4pm, Mission Bay Reserve, Tamaki Dr, Mission Bay, Auckland.

Arts in the Ville - Helensville artists from a variety of mediums open up their studios throughout the West Auckland suburb. Maps can be collected from any Helensville cafe or the Memorial Hall. 10am-4pm, various locations, Helensville.

Armageddon Expo - Three-day gaming expo, final day on Monday. 10am-5pm, ASB Showgrounds, Auckland.

Sinjar's People, Colour and Clay - Exhibition of paintings by artist Dastan Othman, depicting internally displaced people who fled from Sinjar, Iraq. Part of the Auckland Heritage Festival. 9am-7pm, Nathan Homestead, Manurewa Arts Centre, 70 Hill Rd, Manurewa, Auckland.

Main centre forecasts today

Whangārei

Some low morning cloud, then mainly fine, but chance shower afternoon or evening. Light winds and sea breezes. High 21C, low 11C

Auckland

Morning cloud, then mostly sunny, but chance shower afternoon or evening. Light winds and sea breezes. High 21C, 11C

Hamilton

Mainly fine, but chance light afternoon or evening shower. Light winds. High 22C, 9C

Tauranga

Some morning cloud, then fine. Light winds and sea breezes.High 20C, 12C

Wellington

Fine apart from evening cloud. Northerlies. High 19C, 12C

Christchurch

Fine, apart from evening low cloud. Northeast breezes. High 20C, 8C

Dunedin

Fine. Evening cloud. Northeast breezes. High 19C, 11C

Source: MetService