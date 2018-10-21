Police have growing fears for a "non-verbal" 9-year-old boy who has been missing overnight in the Wellington suburb of Tawa.

Xion Flaws was last seen on Greer Cres in Tawa at around 8pm last night and police and his family have serious concerns for his safety.

Xion's mother says he is non-verbal and he is clad only in a grey Fila T-shirt, blue jean shorts and white converse shoes.

He had left his socks and shoes at a friend's house.

"There has been some misinformed people spreading the word that he will respond to clapping (he won't)," his mother said.

"He will not purposely hide from anyone. He doesn't play hide and go seek and wouldn't have any idea how to."

Residents in the Tawa area are asked to check their garages, basements and sheds as Xion is known to wander into people's houses randomly.

Police were in the Tawa area overnight doing door knocks.

Anyone who sees Xion or has any information that might help is urged to call 111 immediately.