Wellington Police are actively searching for a missing 9-year-old boy in Tawa, Wellington.

Zion Flaws was last seen on Greer Crescent around 8pm and police and his family have serious concerns for his safety.

He was last seen wearing a grey Fila t-shirt, blue jean shorts and white converse shoes.

"Police ask that people in the Tawa area keep an eye out and ring 111 immediately if they see Zion or may have information on his whereabouts," a police spokesperson said.