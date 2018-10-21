Emergency services have closed State Highway 1 north of Moerewa in Northland this evening following a serious two-car crash.

The crash occurred between Hautapu Rd and Nisbet St, north of the Northland town around 7.30pm.

One person was in a critical condition and was being flown to Auckland, a police spokesperson said.

"Two other people have serious injuries and two have moderate injuries. The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating," the spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews attended the accident and extricated one person from a vehicle.

The other car was engulfed in flames upon arrival but was soon extinguished by FENZ crew.

Emergency services are putting diversions in place on SH11 and ask motorists to be patient if they encounter delays.