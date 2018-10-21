An accident earlier this afternoon at the Methven Rodeo in rural Canterbury has resulted in the death of a horse.

The horse was sedated by an on-scene vet before later dying, New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association president Lyal Cocks told Newstalk ZB.

It was injured during the second division saddle bronc event when the saddle slipped and the animal became entangled.

"The horse was sedated by the vet but regrettably later died," Cocks said.

"Welfare of the stock is our priority but occasionally there are instances or accidents like this.

"I've been involved in rodeo for 40 years and I've never seen anything like this before. It's very sad."

A large crowd turned up to the rodeo event, Cocks said, who added no protesters were present but had been yesterday at the Winchester Rodeo.

He said the competitor riding the horse was not injured in the accident.