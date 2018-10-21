An elderly man has been rescued after falling 30m down a cliff at Ohope Beach.

Holidaymakers watched from the beach as two helicopters and emergency services crew worked to rescue the man and winch him up to safety.

The man was at a private residence on Brown Rd in Ohope when he fell. Emergency services were called to the address about 1.30pm.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Craig Dally said they received reports that an elderly man fell 30m down a bank and were called to assist ambulance crew.

Two rescue helicopters arrived to winch the man up.

A St John spokeswoman said they treated the patient with moderate injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.