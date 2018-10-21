One person has died after a three car crash in South Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Great South Rd, Wiri, between Kerrs and Browns Rds, about 4.10pm.

One person had died at the scene and at least one other person had suffered moderate injuries and was being transported to Middlemore Hospital via ambulance, police said.

Great South Rd would be closed while the Serious Crash Unit carried out a scene examination.

Diversions were being put in place, and police asked motorists to be patient if they faced delays.

Four people have died on the roads this Labour weekend.

Two people died in a crash south of Whangarei on Saturday and motorcyclist Ethan Nathaniel Bishop, 18, died in a crash near Otorohanga on Friday night.