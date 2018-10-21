A fleeing driver led Police on an hour-long car chase starting in Hamilton and ending in a ditch 100km away on the outskirts of Thames.

Police started chasing the black Holden VT Commodore on State Highway 26 in Hillcrest at 1.20pm today.

The vehicle then sped off and continued through Morrinsville, Paeroa and Matatoki, and was finally stopped by road spikes being laid near Kopu.

A Police media spokesperson said the two people who were travelling in the stolen vehicle were arrested and are now in custody.

"The vehicle was stolen and it's believed the driver is wanted on warrant and of course, he's wanted for failure to stop."

Motorists reported the car was speeding and at one point 15 police units were involved in the chase.

A motorcyclist commented on the local Thames Facebook page that he passed the car on his way back to Hamilton.

"The car they were chasing was smoking like crazy.... was on 3 wheels! The front tyre had burst but the guy wasn't giving up. Crazy stuff!"

Another Facebook member drove past just after it crashed in a ditch just before Kopu and counted 15 Police cars at the scene.

"Cops did a great job.. They sandwiched him, at the expense of a cop car... But got him off the road. Excellent work," another said.

A Police vehicle was later seen being taken away on a tow truck.