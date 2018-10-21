A man has received burns while lighting a bonfire at a rural property near Carterton this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency NZ were responding to reports that a man had suffered some burns about 3.30pm in Taratahi, north of Carterton.

Fire and Emergency Central Communication shift manager Mike Wanoa said crew had just arrived at the property to provide medical assistance to the man until an ambulance arrived.

Initial reports were that the man got burnt while lighting the bonfire.

Advertisement

A second appliance had been dispatched to ensure the bonfire was under control.

"The priority is the person to make sure he's okay," Wanoa said.