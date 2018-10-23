An inherited writing desk from the back blocks of Brunswick came with an unexpected treasure for Marton farmers David and Maureen Smith.

"I inherited some furniture from my grandparents who lived on Tokomaru East Rd in Brunswick," David Smith said.

"There was an antique writing desk and we found a newspaper had been tucked away in it for a special reason."

The newspaper was the Wanganui Herald dated November 12, 1918 - the Armistice Day edition marking the end of World War I. The armistice between Germany and the Allied Powers was signed on November 11, 1918. On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the guns famously fell silent.

The front page of the newspaper has the word "peace" written across a Union Jack flag, above the words "God save the King".

A copy of the Wanganui Herald from Nov 12, 1918 - the Armistice Day edition. Photo / Stuart Munro

"Peace after four years of war would have been a very special day," Smith said.

"About 10 years ago it came into our hands and we thought we would tell people about it closer to the 100-year anniversary of Armistice Day.

"It must be good quality paper because it's kept pretty well. There are probably not many, if any, others lying around Whanganui. It's still quite readable but the printing is very small. Obviously they had better eyes in those days."

Smith said he would probably give the newspaper to a museum where it could be better preserved.