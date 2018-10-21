Auckland was overtaken by superheroes, villains and strange mythical creatures yesterday.

The Armageddon Expo at the ASB Showgrounds in Greenlane had plenty of cosplayers out and about flexing their creative muscles and showing off some impressive costumes.

The four-day expo wraps up today and highlights include a Women of Sci-fi panel - featuring American actress Shannen Doherty - a Supernatural panel and an Animation panel.

It's one of a number of events planned for Labour Day today in the Auckland region for the whole family to get out and about.

Advertisement

The sunny weather drew plenty of people outside around the country including Zac McIlroy, 5, at Lake Tarawera. Photo / NZME

The Piha Labour Day Market provides a great day out at one of Auckland's most treasured beaches, while the Mission Bay Art and Craft Market is an excellent option a little closer to the city.

Out west Arts in the Ville provides an opportunity to check out some studios of top Helensville artists, and in south Auckland the Auckland Heritage Festival exhibition Sinjar's People, Colour and Clay opens, with a series of paintings depicting internally displaced people who fled from Sinjar, Iraq.

The warm weekend weather will continue into today for most places too for those keen to get to the beach.

Western areas across the country would see a bit of cloud to start Labour Day, before sunshine really sets in with temperatures hovering around 20C for most places.

After a bit of morning cloud Auckland is in for a fine day and a high of 21C.

A high pressure system has covered much of the country throughout the weekend, bringing stunning sunny days. However, some moisture trapped underneath it will affect western parts of both islands today.

"This means areas of cloud at first light, breaking up in the morning, then bubbling up and forming one or two showers inland during the afternoon and evening," Metservice meteorologist Rob Kerr said.

After a bit of morning cloud most places will be in for a fine Labour Day. Photo / File

Similar fine and settled weather was forecast for the North Island during Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the South Island a northwest flow would build over the South Island on Tuesday, bringing rain to western parts and warm winds to the east of the island right through Wednesday.

Warmer than average temperatures were expected right across the country during the first part of the week, with the South Island likely to see the highest highs.

Aileen Kowal attended Armageddon as Darth Talon from Star Wars. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Troy Hallett as a Moria Orc from The Lord of the Rings at the Armageddon Expo. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Temperatures were forecast to reach the mid to high 20s about eastern areas from Alexandra all the way to Blenheim, while only Masterton's mercury was expected to reach such heights in the north.

A cold front was forecast to sweep northwards over the South Island on Thursday bringing rain to most areas, before it weakened and stalled over central New Zealand on Friday.

Five things to do in Auckland for Labour Day

Piha Labour Day Market

- An annual market out at one of Auckland's most treasured beaches; what's not to love? 9.30am-2pm, Barnett Hall, Piha.

Mission Bay Art and Craft Market - More than 180 stalls of arty, crafty, fashiony wares, as well as some pretty tasty kai at this annual beachfront market. 10am-4pm, Mission Bay Reserve, Tamaki Dr, Mission Bay, Auckland.

Arts in the Ville - Helensville artists from a variety of mediums open up their studios throughout the West Auckland suburb. Maps can be collected from any Helensville cafe or the Memorial Hall. 10am-4pm, various locations, Helensville.

Armageddon Expo - Three day gaming expo, final day on Monday. 10am-5pm, ASB Showgrounds, Auckland.



Sinjar's People, Colour and Clay - Exhibition of paintings by artist Dastan Othman, depicting internally displaced people who fled from Sinjar, Iraq. Part of the Auckland Heritage Festival. 9am-7pm, Nathan Homestead, Manurewa Arts Centre, 70 Hill Rd, Manurewa, Auckland.

Labour Day weather

Whangārei

Some morning cloud, then fine apart from the chance of a light shower until nightfall. Light winds and sea breezes. 22C high, 10C overnight.

Auckland

​ Morning cloud, then mostly sunny but the chance of a shower until nightfall. Light winds and sea breezes. 21C high, 11C overnight.

Hamilton

Morning cloud, then mostly sunny but the chance of a shower until nightfall. Light winds. 23C high,9C overnight.

​

Tauranga

Some morning cloud, then fine. Light winds and sea breezes. 20C high, 12C overnight.

New Plymouth Morning cloud, then fine. Light winds and sea breezes. 19C high, 9C overnight.



Napier Mostly sunny. Light winds and sea breezes. 20C high, 9C overnight.

Whanganui​ Fine apart from morning and evening cloud. Westerly breezes. 21C high, 9C overnight.



Wellington Fine apart from morning and evening cloud. Northerlies. 19C high, 12C overnight.



Nelson Fine. Evening cloud. Light winds and sea breezes. 18C high, 10C overnight.

Christchurch Morning and evening low cloud, otherwise fine. Northeast breezes. 21C high, 8C overnight.



Dunedin Fine, apart from morning and evening cloud. Northeast breezes. 18C high, 11C overnight.