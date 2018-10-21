A touching moment between two siblings amidst a brightly coloured double rainbow on Waimarama Beach has attracted global attention on Instagram.

In three days, the photo, taken by photographer Julia Crim, has had over 1m likes and 7,000 comments.

But when she posted the photo to her Instagram page on October 13, she never expected it to get this sort of reaction. "I was completely surprised by the reaction. I included a tag for Instagram's Weekend Hashtag Project. This weekend's theme was kindness. Instagram contacted me and asked if they could feature it on their main account page."

The shot, featuring her two youngest children; Eliana (11yrs) and Erickson (5yrs) was taken on a Friday afternoon in September.

"My youngest son loves to play chase with the waves and asked his sister to run with him. She took his hand and off they went giggling as they ran to the water. As the wave receded, and my kids chased behind, I could see the full rainbow reflecting in the shallow water on the sand," she said.

She captured the shot on her Nikon d750 just before the next set of waves came in and the reflection disappeared.

"I was struck by the incredible beauty of the rainbow, and the sweet childhood moment of kindness as my children held hands and played with the waves.

She currently resides in Havelock North with her family, having moved from the US a year-and-a-half ago.

The professional photographer works for Offset - a stock photography company and she also has an online photography course available in the Click&Co Store. But she regularly photographs her family's adventures as they explore the outdoors.

"Photography is a passion of mine, and I love capturing my family's adventures around our home in the beautiful Hawke's Bay Area and around the world on our travels.

Instagram account handle: @julia_crim.

Images available for licensing through Offset: https://www.offset.com/artist/Julia+Crim?image_type=&orientation=&category=&people=&hue=&exclusive=&page_number=1

Online photography course: https://store.clickinmoms.com/earth-sun-wind-and-water-capturing-childhood-in-the-great-outdoors/