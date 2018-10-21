Hundreds of people witnessed a major police chase which ended on Auckland's waterfront with two arrests in front of diners and long-weekend holidaymakers.

The chase on Sunday afternoon involved dozens of police officers, dog handlers and the Eagle helicopter.

"It was full on - the Eagle helicopter seemed to be criss-crossing the city," said one bystander.

"There were police officers all over the place in Orakei and then again at Wynyard Quarter."

The chase crossed into at least half a dozen suburbs, including Newmarket, Parnell, Orakei and Mission Bay before finishing in front of diners and weekend strollers in Wynyard Quarter, in the heart of Auckland city.

A police spokeswoman said the chase started after two men were seen in a stolen car driving around Mt Wellington and into Central Auckland about 1.45pm.

Police staff put spikes out about 2.20pm in Central Auckland to bring the pursuit to an end.

The driver of the car and passenger fled on foot, but were arrested by police in Halsey St, in Wynyard Quarter, she said.

One man was bundled into a police car in front of Wynyard Quarter diners.

The two men who were arrested will face driving charges plus other charges in relation to the stolen vehicle, the spokeswoman said.