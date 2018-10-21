Fears over more booze-fuelled chaos and disorder on Crate Day to commemorate its founder Johnny Danger have prompted authorities to enforce an alcohol ban along all Hibiscus Coast beaches on the first weekend on December.

The Hibiscus and Bays Local Board last week agreed to spend $5000 to communicate the alcohol ban, including installing and removing signage at the affected beaches and reserves on the Hibiscus Coast including Waiwera Beach, Hatfield's Beach, Orewa Beach, Red Beach, Stanmore Bay, Manly and Victoria Eaves Park.

The temporary alcohol ban will be in place on December 1 and 2.

Crate Day was started by local identity Johnny Bennett, also known as Johnny Danger, and Police were concerned his death in April could result in Crate Day being used to as a "source of energy to commemorate his life and passing", a report to the Hibiscus and Bays Local Board said. Danger also had his own alcohol brand, Danger Lager.

Danger, who grew up on the Hibiscus Coast and was a stuntman and entertainer with a large social media following, died during an Anzac Day motorcycle ride in Albany.

Hibiscus and Bays Local Boards Services relationship manager Lesley Jenkins said Waitemata North Police had requested the 48-hour liquor ban to stop people congregating on the beaches to drink alcohol as part of Crate Day.

Although Crate Day was originally held in Manly, it had in recent years moved to Stanmore Bay and there had been a significant deterioration in behaviour including breaches of public order and serious violence with 29 arrests made in 2016, the report said. The number of Police callouts to the event in 2017 was significantly less due to an alcohol ban being enforced.

For this reason Police had asked for a the ban to be expanded to include Waiwera as well as the beaches and adjoining reserves in the Rodney District.

Hibiscus and Bays Local Board deputy chairwoman Janet Fitzgerald confirmed the board agreed to enforce a total ban along all the beaches on the Hibiscus Coast.

Crate Day has also been promoted by The Rock radio station since 2009 where people are encouraged to gather outside, listen to music and share a crate of beer with mates.