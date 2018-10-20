Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died at a Whangarei motor camp.

Detective Inspector Dene Begbie said about 12.30am a man, who had sustained critical chest injuries as a result of what was believed to be a stabbing, arrived at the Otaika Motor Camp in Whangarei.

"Despite efforts to revive him, he died at the scene.

"A post mortem will be conducted to confirm cause of death."

Police have launched a homicide investigation and are making inquiries as to how the man came to suffer his fatal injuries.

There is a forensic scene examination taking place at the motor camp today.